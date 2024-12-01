Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $4.89 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $137.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.62 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.