Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.2% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.23% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $457,493.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,566.36. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 4,742 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $561,073.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,070.64. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,886 shares of company stock worth $29,454,289. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

