Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Polaris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 68.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Polaris to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

NYSE:PII opened at $69.00 on Friday. Polaris has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

