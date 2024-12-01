Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PW opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.
