Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KOF opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.89. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.