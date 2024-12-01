Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 55.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at $166,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.