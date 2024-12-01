Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Declares $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Qurate Retail has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.3% per year over the last three years.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

