Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 71,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,743,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,090,003.74. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 179,515 shares of company stock worth $143,037 in the last 90 days. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:RVP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.