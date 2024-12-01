Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,277,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,382,000 after purchasing an additional 134,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,630,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,732,000 after buying an additional 511,470 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,175,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,542,000 after buying an additional 582,953 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,330,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,642,000 after acquiring an additional 373,802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,841,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,358,000 after acquiring an additional 623,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %
ABBV opened at $182.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.01 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.28%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.