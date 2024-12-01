Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $133.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. 3M’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.