Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

Featured Stories

