Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Down 37.8% in November

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Sacks Parente Golf Stock Performance
SPGC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,750. Sacks Parente Golf has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.
Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile
