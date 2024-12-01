Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sadot Group Price Performance

Sadot Group stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 228,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,559. Sadot Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

