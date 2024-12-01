Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Short Interest Update

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 18,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.26. 3,004,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,532. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,528,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 272,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 207,476 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

