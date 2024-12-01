Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock remained flat at $176.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.73 and its 200-day moving average is $193.58. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $299.86.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.