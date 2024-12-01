Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SBBTF remained flat at $26.17 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.
