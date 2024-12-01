Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SBBTF remained flat at $26.17 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

