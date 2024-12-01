scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Up 32.2% in November

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCPH shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

NASDAQ SCPH traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 204,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 8.08. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.