Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 30.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 579.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 51.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $496.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.41.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $465.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.31. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $469.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.