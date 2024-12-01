Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

