Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,674,000 after buying an additional 610,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,995,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,695,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $227.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.12 and a 52-week high of $240.68. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

