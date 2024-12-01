SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SenesTech in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNES

SenesTech Price Performance

SenesTech Company Profile

Shares of SNES traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. 4,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.32. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.