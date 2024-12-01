Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declares Dividend of $0.62

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6167 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Severn Trent Price Performance
Severn Trent stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Severn Trent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
