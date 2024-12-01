Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declares Dividend of $0.62

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6167 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Severn Trent stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Severn Trent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.