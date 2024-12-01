Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Up 38.6% in November

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the October 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sharps Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharps Technology stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 9.61% of Sharps Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Technology Stock Down 5.2 %

STSS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 14,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,408. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.19. Sharps Technology has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

