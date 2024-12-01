Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Declines By 17.3%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

Shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.77% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

