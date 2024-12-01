Short Interest in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Drops By 16.2%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AURA. Evercore ISI raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $300,903.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,357.88. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 25,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $302,325.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,340.28. The trade was a 15.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,081 shares of company stock valued at $891,353. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 113.4% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 561,766 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 327,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,266 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215,597 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

