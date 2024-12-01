Short Interest in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Declines By 20.2%

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGLC opened at $0.23 on Friday. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

