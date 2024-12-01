Short Interest in Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Expands By 27.9%

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biora Therapeutics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
