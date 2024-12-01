Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Expands By 53.6%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the October 31st total of 66,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BOLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 132,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.56.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
