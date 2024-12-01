Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Expands By 53.6%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the October 31st total of 66,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BOLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 132,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 630,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.