Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Declines By 20.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Buzzi in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BZZUY remained flat at $20.98 on Friday. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435. Buzzi has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

