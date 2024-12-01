Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Grows By 25.9%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,578,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 2,841,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 267.1 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of ACDSF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Get CapitaLand Ascendas REIT alerts:

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore’s first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.