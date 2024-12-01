Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Grows By 25.9%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,578,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 2,841,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 267.1 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of ACDSF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.
