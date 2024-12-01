Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Declines By 35.2%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,761,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CDW by 16.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CDW by 12.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 599,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,758,000 after acquiring an additional 68,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in CDW by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 807,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

CDW Trading Down 0.5 %

CDW stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.93. The company had a trading volume of 958,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.87 and a 200 day moving average of $216.89. CDW has a 12 month low of $172.95 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. CDW’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

