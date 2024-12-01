Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Drops By 12.2%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of CPAC stock remained flat at $5.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $137.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5421 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

