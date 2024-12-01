Short Interest in Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Drops By 19.3%

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 435.0 days.
Chervon Stock Performance
CHRHF remained flat at $2.32 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. Chervon has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.79.
Chervon Company Profile
