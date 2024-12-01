Short Interest in Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Grows By 41.2%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of DUAVF remained flat at $202.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 1 year low of $178.00 and a 1 year high of $230.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.14.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dassault Aviation société anonyme
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.