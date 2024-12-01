Short Interest in Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Grows By 41.2%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of DUAVF remained flat at $202.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 1 year low of $178.00 and a 1 year high of $230.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.14.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

