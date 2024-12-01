Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Rises By 95.0%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Performance

EJPRY traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 49,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,547. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

