Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Expands By 88.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETO. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 353,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,287,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.18. 21,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.1733 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

