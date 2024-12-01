Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Increases By 104.3%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the October 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FITBO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 26,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,212. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

