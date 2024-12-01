Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Decreases By 20.1%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $12.72.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.