Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Drops By 20.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,600 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 867,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. 162,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,349. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $20.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.