Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Decreases By 21.1%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of Leafly stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 35,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,375. Leafly has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Get Leafly alerts:

About Leafly

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.