Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Drops By 22.8%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 727,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

LILAK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.91. 640,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 35,475 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,273,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,038.72. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $55,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LILAK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

