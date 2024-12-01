Short Interest in S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Expands By 63.1%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
S4 Capital Stock Up 2.4 %
SCPPF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,904. S4 Capital has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.
S4 Capital Company Profile
