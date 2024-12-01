Short Interest in S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Expands By 63.1%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

S4 Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

SCPPF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,904. S4 Capital has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising and marketing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.