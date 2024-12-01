Short Interest in Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Expands By 22.2%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SGCFF opened at $4.42 on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.