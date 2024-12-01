Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Increases By 52.4%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,700 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 508,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 517.1 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGGEF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

