Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Increases By 52.4%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,700 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 508,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 517.1 days.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGGEF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.06.
The Sage Group Company Profile
