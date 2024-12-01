Short Interest in Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Drops By 33.3%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Want Want China Price Performance
Shares of WWNTY opened at $26.87 on Friday. Want Want China has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.
Want Want China Company Profile
