Short Interest in Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Drops By 33.3%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Want Want China Price Performance

Shares of WWNTY opened at $26.87 on Friday. Want Want China has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

Get Want Want China alerts:

Want Want China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.