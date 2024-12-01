Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,788,100 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 3,009,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.6 days.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $54.90 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

