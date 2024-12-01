Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,788,100 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 3,009,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.6 days.
Siemens Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $54.90 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78.
About Siemens Energy
