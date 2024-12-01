Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the October 31st total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simpple Price Performance

Simpple stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 368,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,089. Simpple has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpple

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Simpple at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simpple

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

