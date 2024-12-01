Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Up 43.5% in November

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 109,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Snail Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,406. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Snail has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.29.
About Snail
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snail
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.