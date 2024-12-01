Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Up 43.5% in November

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 109,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Snail Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,406. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Snail has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Get Snail alerts:

About Snail

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.