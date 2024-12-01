Socorro Asset Management LP Has $7.73 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,545 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.9% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 39.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PFE opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.