Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Update

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the October 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,075.10. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 242,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

SMBC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. 28,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $740.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

